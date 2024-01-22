AFCON 2023: Omeruo To Captain Super Eagles Against Guinea-Bissau

Super Eagles Defender, Kenneth Omeruo, a Kasimpasa of Turkey, will captain the team against Guinea-Bissau on Thursday.

Nigeria will play its 100th game in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), against the Djurtus.

William Troost-Ekong, who is injured, will be replaced by Omeruo in the starting lineup for the match.

The 30-year-old did not play in Nigeria’s opening encounter with Equatorial Guinea as a substitute.

Last Thursday, in the 1-0 victory over the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire, the center-back came on as a replacement.

For Nigeria, he has made 100 appearances.