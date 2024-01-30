AFCON 2023: Oluwo Commends Super Eagle Players, Expresses Optimism

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has commended the Super Eagle players for their heroic performance at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He equally congratulated Nigerians for the victories recorded so far by Super Eagle in the Africa tournament.

He, however, tasked Nigerians for their continuous support, encouragement and demonstration of loyalty.

Oba Akanbi expressed optimism in Super Eagle’s dedication to lifting the AFCON cup. He noted an impressive improvement and won the game against Cameron in favour of Nigeria.

A statement released by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, reads “As an observer and lover of football, I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the soccer dexterity of Super Eagle in their encounter against Cameron. The Super Eagles are commended for their heroic performance so far. I commend them and wish them the best”

“I am convinced and optimistic the super eagle will lift the trophy. Their performance has lifted our hope and I have the conviction they will continue to make us proud”

“I equally congratulate Nigerians for their loyalty and dedication to encourage the Super Eagle players. The love demonstrated by the super eagle by Nigerians symbolizes unity. Such should be extended to all facets of our interaction”

“I extend my commendation to the Federal Government for clearing all the outstanding payments to encourage the players, National Sports Commission, Nigeria Football Federation and the head coach of the Eagle, Jose Peisero”