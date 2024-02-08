AFCON 2023: Okonjo-Iweala, Obi, Kanu, Others Hail S’Eagles

Following the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s victory over South Africa on Wednesday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final, some eminent Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to hail the Nigeria tactical team.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Super Eagles defeated South Africa in a 4-2 penalty shootout all thanks to Stanley Nwabali who saved two penalties.

The match had ended in a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.

However, Jose Peseiro’s men will now face Ivory Coast in the final this weekend.

Reacting to the victory, Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election wrote, “Today was yet another victorious outing for Nigeria as our National Team, the Super Eagles displayed great fighting spirit, beating the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to take Nigeria to the finals in the ongoing AFCON games.”

Correspondingly, Nigerian legend, Nwankwo Kanu tweeted: “KAN U believe this? What a feeling……The Super Eagles are in great spirits. Ready to fly to the finals. #afcon2023 We dey here.”

On her part, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala tweeted: “We got it done!! Our very own @NGSuperEagles did it. Congratulations!! You have put a smile on all our faces.

“Let me also congratulate our South African brothers in @BafanaBafana for a valiant showing. Let’s now march forward.”

Similarly, the Lagos governorship candidate for the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivo wrote: “Indeed, they ran and never went weary. neither did they faint.

“The Super Eagles fought like warriors and made our country proud. Senior man!! you’ve done well.

“On a lighter note, with the way my chest was pounding, may we not experience heartbreak at this age o.”