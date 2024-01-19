AFCON 2023: Okocha Reacts To Super Eagles Victory

Reacting to the Super Eagles’ 1-0 victory over Ivory Coast in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Nigerian football icon, Austin J J. Okocha has said the outcome has given the Super Eagles a strong chance to proceed from Group A to the knockout phase.

When Okocha visited the Stade Olympique Ouattara on Thursday, he was full of admiration for the way Jose Peseiro’s team played against the hosts.

William Troost-Ekong, the captain, scored a penalty kick to give Nigeria the victory over Ivory Coast.

“It was an important victory for us. It puts us in a very good position.

“It was a very difficult game, it is never easy to play against the host but we showed a lot of character today and deservingly we won the game.

“It is always difficult to play at home, the pressure is always on you and Côte d’Ivoire loves their football.

“They just don’t want to win, they want to win in style which puts the player under a lot of pressure but I think they still have a good chance of going far in the tournament,” he said.