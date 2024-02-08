AFCON 2023: Ododo Urges Super Eagles To Aim For Gold

Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the Governor of Kogi State, has called on the Nigerian Super Eagles to aim for the gold when they play Ivory Coast on Sunday.

This was as the Governor urged all Nigerians home and abroad to continue supporting the Super Eagles as they soar in their quest to bring home the coveted continental trophy.

Governor Ododo made the call in his congratulatory message to Nigerians in a press release issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah, noting that the build-up to the game demonstrated the undiluted passion by which Nigerians are known to rally in defense of their country in trying times.

The Super Eagles’ triumph over South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, he claims, shows that Nigeria has what it takes to overcome its transitory failures as a nation.

Governor Ododo praised the Super Eagles for their demonstration of resiliency and the spirit of the Nigerian people to overcome their opponents by maintaining composure during a highly charged penalty shoot that the Super Eagles ultimately won.

He said: “This win by the Super Eagles proves that Nigeria has what it takes to bounce back from its temporary setbacks as a nation.

“We are inspired as a country and we must all support the Super Eagles to bring home the trophy as they go against the Ivory Coast in the Final this weekend.”