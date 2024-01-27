AFCON 2023: Obi Calls On S’Eagles To Double Efforts Against Cameroon

The former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has called on the Super Eagles of Nigeria to elevate their performance in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match against Cameroon.

The economic expert also congratulates the Nigerian team for advancing to the round of 16 while sharing his message of support via his verified X page.

He wrote, "As they go into the knock-out stage today, I encourage them to double their efforts while wishing them victory," Obi said, recognizing the players as "ambassadors" representing the nation's aspirations. Despite the existing challenges, Obi expressed conviction in Nigeria's potential and extended his backing to the Super Eagles. In their showdown against Cameroon on Saturday, the Super Eagles aim to secure a spot in the AFCON quarter-finals. The match is set to take place at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan, a venue where Cameroon previously emerged victorious over Nigeria in the 1984 AFCON final.

Collectively, the two teams hold eight AFCON titles, with Cameroon claiming five and Nigeria securing three. Notably, the Super Eagles have displayed dominance in recent encounters against Cameroon. Highlighting Nigeria's past successes, Obi conveyed his confidence in the Nigerian team's ability to overcome challenges and succeed. "I support their hope and the promise of the great nation we deserve," he added, urging the Eagles to make the nation proud. The victorious team from the West African clash will progress to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Angola vs Namibia, scheduled to be played at 6 pm (Nigerian time) at Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Saturday. Both Nigeria and Cameroon are determined to enhance their AFCON trophy collections, with Nigeria aiming for a 4th title and Cameroon seeking a 6th.