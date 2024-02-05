AFCON 2023: Nwabali Has Become Talk Of The Tournament – Mikel

Stanley Nwabali, the goalkeeper for the Super Eagles of Nigeria has received praise from former Chelsea player, John Obi Mikel for his outstanding performances in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Mikel claimed that because of Nwabali’s outstanding performances for Nigeria, he has managed to become the topic of the tournament thus far.

The former captain of the Super Eagles claims that the Chippa United goalie has grown to be a fan favourite among Nigerians.

“When you look through the whole team everybody has been absolutely superb, starting from the goalkeeper which is something I talked about before the tournament.

“I said one position we need to make sure we sort out is the goalkeeping position and we’ve managed to do that,” Obi Mikel said on The Obi One Podcast.

“He’s based in Africa and he’s managed to become the talk of the tournament, he’s become one of the favourites for the Nigerian fans. He’s put in very good performances.

“Before we scored the goal against Angola, there was a massive save that he made. If the ball went in, it would have been a different ball game.”

In the 2023 AFCON, Nwabali has conceded just one goal while keeping four clean sheets.

He is anticipated to play for Jose Peseiro’s team on Wednesday when they play South Africa in the semifinal.