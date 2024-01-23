AFCON 2023: NOC Urges Super Eagles To Remain Focus

Following the Super Eagles’ outstanding performance at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire, the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has commended them.

With a spirited 1-0 victory over the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau on Monday, the Super Eagles secured their spot in the competition’s knockout phase.

The NOC also praised Nigerians’ support for the squad in a statement issued by Tony Nezianya, its public relations officer.

“Your unwavering belief in the team has undoubtedly spurred them on to greater heights. We encourage you all to continue rallying behind the Super Eagles as they strive to bring glory to our nation.

“As we progress through the tournament, it is crucial for the Super Eagles to remain focused and determined. The road to the top is never easy, and the challenges will only become tougher from this point forward.

“However, we have full confidence in the abilities of our players and coaching staff. With unity and perseverance, we believe they can go all the way and secure their fourth AFCON title.

“Once again, congratulations to the Super Eagles for reaching the last 16. Let us continue to show our unwavering support and belief in the team.”