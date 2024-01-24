AFCON 2023: Nigerian Fans Urge Cameroon To Start Onana Ahead Of Round 16 Tie

In the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Nigerians on social media have urged the Cameroon coaching staff to start Andre Onana in goal when the Super Eagles play the Indomitable Lions on Saturday.

This follows the five-time champions’ 3-2 victory against The Gambia to secure that the Super Eagles will face the Indomitable Lions in the Round of 16.

NEW TELEGRAPH recalls that Man United’s goalkeeper, Onana was benched during the match; it is believed that this decision was related to his poor performance against Senegal, in which he gave up three goals.

Since joining Man United in the summer, the 27-year-old has faced backlash and trolls following a number of poor saves for the English powerhouse.

Nigerian football supporters responded to the schedule on social media, hoping that Onana would start against Cameroon because they thought it would help the Super Eagles attack, which is captained by Victor Osimhen, the current Africa Player of the Year.

@SireNoble wrote, “Make Onana play this match against Nigeria, I want to check something.”

@Eazilino said, “An appeal to Cameroon to play Onana against Nigeria on Saturday, we have a surprise for Him.”

@IbkSports tweeted, “Petition to start Andre Onana against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday.”