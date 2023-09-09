AFCON 2023: Nigeria Vs São Tomé And Principe: Tickets Go For N200, N500, N1000

The prices of three categories of tickets for the 2023 African Nations Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and São Tomé and Principe have officially been confirmed, BSNSports.com. ng reports.

The game which is set to take place at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Sunday, 10th September, 2023 has it VVIP ticket pegged at N1,000, the VIP at N500 and Regular at N200.

The three times African champions who have qualified for the 2024 African Nations Cup in Ivory Coast brushed aside São Tomé and Principe 10-0 in the first leg played in Libya.

Nigeria started preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against São Tomé and Principe at their training base in Uyo on Wednesday with 23 players in camp.