AFCON 2023: Nigeria Has Good Team To Win Tournament – Cande

Baciro Cande, the head coach of Guinea-Bissau, has endorsed the Super Eagles to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Monday night’s 1-0 loss to Nigeria marked the end of Cande’s team’s AFCON 2023 campaign.

The Super Eagles emerged victorious from the keenly contested match thanks to an own goal by Opa Sangante in the 36th minute.

The Super Eagles have had difficulty making an impression on fans thus far in the campaign, and many still don’t think they have what it takes to win a fourth championship.

But Cande is confident that their fellow West Africans can succeed in Cote d’Ivoire.

He said: “Nigeria has a good team, a lot of quality players including Victor Osimhen who is Africa’s best player.

“It is a team I know very well and I believe they will go far in this competition.

“I believe they can win it. They are now among the favourites.”