AFCON 2023: Nigeria Always the Favourite, Mikel Tells Cote D’Ivoire, Others

Drogba Warns Nigeria

Former Super Eagles skipper, Mikel Obi, believes Nigeria are the favorites to win the 2023 African Cup of Nations slated to begin in Cote d’Ivoire next January. Along with Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria will have to navigate through the group stage to advance to the next round.

Despite the historical rivalry between Nigeria and Ivory Coast, Mikel remains confident in Nigeria’s ability to perform well. During the draw ceremony attended by special guests including Yaya Toure, Didier Drogba, and Sadio Mane, Mikel expressed his support for Nigeria’s team. When asked about Nigeria’s chances in the group, Mikel stated that he fully expects Nigeria to do well.

“We are in a tough group, but when we come to this tournament, we’re always favorites. There’s a lot of tough teams here, but we are Nigeria aren’t we,” he said. Meanwhile, Super Eagles have been seeded in the same group with 2023 AFCON tournament’s host, Côte d’Ivoire, relentless Guinea-Bissau as well as Equatorial Guinea Chelsea Legend, Didier Drogba, is eagerly looking forward to a challenging encounter against the Super Eagles in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Soccernet.ng reports.

Ivory Coast, the host nation of the tournament, was drawn into Group A, alongside Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau during the final draw in Abidjan. Drogba, the former Galatasaray forward, acknowledged the thrill of facing the Super Eagles and the other teams in Group A. Both Ivory Coast and Nigeria have previously tasted glory in the Africa Cup of Nations, with Ivory Coast winning in 2015 and Nigeria in 2013 under the guidance of late Steven Keshi.

This sets the stage for an exciting match as both teams are determined to compete for the Continental trophy, again. During the draw, Drogba recognized the challenges posed by the group stage matches but expressed confidence in Ivory Coast’s readiness to face them.

He underlined their preparedness to embrace this aspect of AFCON, emphasizing the essence of the competition in identifying the best teams from all groups. “It is a very difficult group. Nigeria is, of course, one of the favorites, and having them in our group is going to be an exciting challenge, “But we are up for it. This is the beauty of a competition like AFCON, so we are ready to take on the challenge and let the best teams of this group and all the groups qualify.”

Drogba said, as quoted by CAFonline. The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to play against Saudi Arabia today and Mozambique on Monday as part of their preparations for the upcoming AFCON tournament.