AFCON 2023: Nigeria 2-0 Cameroon As Super Eagles Advance Into Quarterfinals

Nigeria reached the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after Ademola Lookman scored twice to beat Cameroon 2-0 in the round of 16 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The Atalanta forward opened the scoring nine minutes before the break after Victor Osimhen forced Oumar Gonzalez into a mistake and then teed up Lookman to fire past goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa, who was preferred against Andre Onana. Former England Under-21 international Lookman sealed the win in the 90th minute after one of the game’s best moves, volleying home Calvin Bassey’s cut-back to spark huge celebrations among the three-time champions.

Despite introducing Vincent Aboubakar, the top scorer at the 2021 edition, late on for his first appearance after a muscle injury sustained on the eve of the finals, Cameroon failed to register a single shot on target.

It would be recalled that this game is the eighth encounter between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Notably, three of these previous meetings occurred in the tournament’s finals during 1984, 1988, and 2000 – with Cameroon emerging victorious in each instance.

The Super Eagles will meet Angola, who impressed in a 3-0 win over Namibia earlier, in the last eight on Friday, also in the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium.