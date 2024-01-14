AFCON 2023: Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Victor Osimhen’s quick-fire equaliser spared Nigeria a shocking defeat against tournament minors Equatorial Guinea in their opening game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Salvador’s classy first-half finish was his side’s only attempt on target and briefly threatened a significant upset in the second game of the tournament.

Jesus Owono made several second-half saves to deny the Super Eagles, while Osimhen missed after breaking clear.

READ ALSO:

The Super Eagles needed a close-range header from star striker Victor Osimhen before half-time to secure a share of the spoils in the second game in Group A, the Napoli marksman answering back within two minutes of a shock Equatorial Guinea opener netted coolly by Iban Salvador.

The Super Eagles were largely wasteful in front of goal as Star striker Victor Osimhen Missed a number of chances.