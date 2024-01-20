AFCON 2023: NFF President Urges Super Eagles To Build On Ivory Coast Victory

The Super Eagles’ victory over Ivory Coast, according to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, will represent a significant turning point for the group.

With a 1-1 tie against Equatorial Guinea, the Super Eagles’ 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign got off to a lacklustre start.

However, Jose Peseiro’s team recovered, defeating the home team Cote d’Ivoire 1-0 in their subsequent match.

Gusau thinks the group can continue to improve in the competition’s upcoming games.

“Everybody is happy with the win against Cote d’Ivoire and by the grace of God, this is the beginning and it has opened the door for more success.

“The most important thing is we have gone two matches, we don’t have injuries, everybody is happy,” he said.