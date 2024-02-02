AFCON 2023: NFF Confirms Nwabali’s Availability For Nigeria Vs Angola Match

Babafemi Raji, the Super Eagles’ media officer, has verified that Stanley Nwabali is well enough to be included in Nigeria’s matchday roster for their 2023 Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinal matchup with Angola on Friday (today).

Since taking Francis Uzoho’s spot in the starting lineup, Nwabali has shown promise.

Because of Francis Uzoho’s unpredictable behaviour, there were concerns regarding the goalkeeping position prior to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nwabali has, nevertheless, allayed Nigerians’ anxieties. Regretfully, during the round of 16 matchup with Cameroon, he suffered a minor injury.

Though it appeared that the Chippa United custodian might not be ready for the quarterfinals, he appears to have bounced back just in time.

During the Thursday pregame press conference, coach Jose Peseiro stated that Nwabali would have a late fitness test to determine his availability versus Angola.

However, videos showing the Chippa United player taking part in full training surfaced hours later.

According to Channels TV, the media officer has disclosed that Nwabali is healthy enough to play.

It is unknown, though, whether the 27-year-old goalie will start the match.