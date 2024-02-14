AFCON 2023: MVP Ekong Leads Two Other S’Eagles In CAF’s Best 11

Most Valuable Player of the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and Super Eagles on-field captain, William Troost-Ekong, was on Wednesday named the Team of the Tournament by the Technical Study group.

Troost-Ekong was named alongside two other Super Eagles players, defender Ola Aina and forward, Ademola Lookman, making it three Nigerians in the team.

New Telegraph recalls that Nigeria lost the final 2-1 to the host country, Cote d’Ivoire, with the Elephant also contributing three players to the team while South Africa goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, who was awarded the Golden Gloves manning the post.

Lookman was responsible for the Super Eagles reaching the semi-finals of the tournament with goals against Cameroon and one against Angola.

Aina on his part was important to the Super Eagles team with his ability to switch positions at will.

The Elephant’s coach, Emerse Fae, was voted to coach the team.

Goalkeeper:

Ronwen Williams (South Africa)

Defenders: Ola Aina (Nigeria), Ghislan Konan (Cote d’Ivoire), William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria), Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo).

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (South Africa), Jean Michael Seri (Cote d’Ivoire), Franck Kessie

Strikers: Yoane Wissa (DR Congo), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria), Emilio Nsue (Equatorial Guinea)