AFCON 2023: Muyiwa Ademola Reacts To Super Eagles Victory

Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola has urged Nigerians to unite and push the country forward while celebrating the Super Eagles’ victory over South Africa in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Wednesday’s semi-final tie ended 1-1 after extra time, with the Super Eagles winning on penalties, which led to massive celebration online and offline.

Taking to his Instagram page, Muyiwa Ademola expressed joy and questioned why football would be the only thing that unites Nigerians without anyone speaking about their tribe for a second.

Speaking further, he added that past generations have planted the seed of discord and it is important for the current generation to change things because it is not too late.

He wrote, “What a good time to be a Nigerian! The kind of joy in my heart today is quite immeasurable! I screamed, I jumped, I knelt, I prayed to God, and at a point, I even asked God to do it for us, and I would never sin again!

“When we eventually won, the Joy knew no bounds, we hugged, and I even lifted up some people at @stonecafeibadan where I watched the match! We were over joyous! People shed tears of joy! I wasn’t interested in the tribe that scored, no one was.

“I felt like sending 1 billion Naira to the boys! (I would have if I had though ). No one cares about tribes, we all share the joy as ONE… ONE NIGERIA! I saw the genuine LOVE that was lost during the election tonight!

“Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Ebira, Fulani, Ijaw, Kanuri, Igala, Itsekiri, Tiv, Bariba… WE BECAME ONE! NONE MATTERED THAN THE OTHER TONIGHT, if you doubt me go to the street.

“Why should football be the only thing to unite us this way? Why can’t we hold onto the love we felt tonight and come together as one to push the country forward?

“If our forefathers have planted a root of hatred, why can’t we uproot it so that our own children and children’s children will not taste out of the fruits and still preserve it for generations yet unborn? IT IS NOT TOO LATE!”