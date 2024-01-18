AFCON 2023: Morocco 3-0 Tanzania

Morocco’s opening Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match against Tanzania ended in a lopsided 3-0 victory thanks to goals from Romain Saiss, Azz-Eddine Ounahi, and Youssef En Nesyri.

Despite their complete control, Morocco had to wait until the unfancied Tanzanians were reduced to 10 men late in the second half before finishing them off, despite a goal in the first half from former Wolves defender Saiss.

Tanzania began with Wealdstone’s Tarryn Allarakhia in attack, but Morocco had players like Manchester United’s Sofyan Amrabat and Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi as defenders.

Thus, the gulf in class between the World Cup semi-finalists and the minnows who have never won a match at the AFCON was clear, but Morocco could not find a way through until the 30th minute.

Ibrahim Hamad’s foul on Hakim Ziyech gave the Chelsea winger, on loan at Galatasaray, the chance to get the first shot on target of the match.

READ ALSO:

Ziyech’s fierce free-kick was beaten out by Tanzania goalkeeper Aishi Manula but Saiss was following up and buried the rebound.

Ziyech, becoming increasingly influential down the right, then swung in a cross which En Nesyri headed over before forcing a decent near-post save from Manula.

As half-time approached, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli blazed over from a tight angle as Tanzania somehow made it to the break only trailing by one.

Tanzania were pushing their luck with some physical challenges and a predictable second yellow card ended Novatus Miroshi’s involvement 20 minutes from time.

Morocco then doubled their lead when Ounahi played a slick one-two with substitute Amine Adli before slotting past Manula. Moments later Ounahi crossed for Sevilla striker En Nesyri to tuck in the third and ensure the Atlas Lions got off to a winning start.