AFCON 2023: Morocco 1-0 Zambia

Hakim Ziyech on Wednesday night fired Morocco into the last round of 16 in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as Group F winners after a 1-0 victory over Zambia.

At Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro, the Chelsea midfielder, who is now on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray, scored the game’s lone goal with a powerful finish seven minutes before halftime.

That was sufficient to secure the three points and first place; Zambia’s participation in the competition now has concluded. The Democratic Republic of the Congo finished in second place after a 0-0 tie with Tanzania.

Both Zambian forward Patson Daka and Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi attempted shots in a tight opening to the game, but neither player was able to find the back of the net, and despite both teams’ aggressive play, there were few real opportunities.

Sofiane Boufal twice and Azzedine Ounahi were similarly bluff as the beaten World Cup semi-finalists attempted to impose themselves as the half wore on.

Kennedy Musonda tested Morocco keeper Yassine Bounou’s concentration with a 30th-minute strike from distance, but it took a vital touch from defender Frankie Musonda at the other end seconds later to prevent Ismael Saibari from reaching skipper Ziyech’s cross in front of goal.

Zambia was fortunate not to concede 10 minutes before the break when defender Nayef Aguerd headed wide from Ziyech’s cross, but the 30-year-old rammed home the opener within three minutes after keeper Lawrence Mulenga had spilt a low cross.

Mulenga parried Ayoub El Kaabi’s header as Morocco looked to kill the game off, but they headed for the dressing room with just a single goal to the good.

Half-time substitute Amine Adli twice forced saves as Walid Regragui’s men continued their search for a second goal after the break, although Lameck Banda came close to an equaliser with 59 minutes gone.

Zambia redoubled their efforts as Morocco tired with Lubambo Musonda shooting just too high and Emmanuel Banda forcing a save with substitute Fashion Sakala causing problems, but there was no way back.