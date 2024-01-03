AFCON 2023: Moffi, Yusuf may replace Iheanacho, Ndidi

The Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro, may replace the duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho with Tarem Moffi and Alhasan Yusuf as the Leicester City stars remain doubtful for the 2023 African Cup of Nations, New Telegraph has learnt.

Leicester City manager, Enzo Maresca, revealed that both Iheanacho and Ndidi were absent from the Leicester City squad that defeated Huddersfield Town last Saturday because they were injured, and he expected that they would be excused from international duty due to the development.

“Kele and Wilf are both injured, but they are now going to be with the international team. We’ll see if they’re going to keep them or send them back. But they are both injured, unfortunately for us,” the coach told LeicestershireLive.

However, despite Leicester’s move to hold on to the players, the Nigeria Football Federation has insisted on having the players in camp, and should their situations not improve before the Eagles leave their Dubai, United Arab Emirates, training camp, the coach would replace them before the start of the tournament.

Our correspondent has now learnt that Antwerp of Belgium midfielder, Yusuf, has been pencilled down as the direct replacement for Ndidi, while Moffi is billed to take Iheanacho’s place. Both players were on the 41-man list earlier submitted to the Confederation of African Football by the coach.

Meanwhile, a delegation of players and officials flew out of Abuja yesterday afternoon to the training camp in Dubai via Cairo, Egypt.

Captain Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo, and Olorunleke Ojo were the players who flew out from Abuja, while some others took off from Lagos.

Some of the players on the final squad also arrived in Dubai directly from their respective bases yesterday.

The Eagles are expected to stay in Dubai until January 9 and then fly to Lagos before departing for Cote d’Ivoire on January 10.