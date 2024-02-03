AFCON 2023: Lookman Breaks Record as Eagles Fly Past Angola Into Semis

Nigeria secured a spot in the semifinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 victory over Angola at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan on Friday night. Both the Eagles and Ademola Lookman who netted the decisive goal created hitory, marking their progression past the quarterfinal stage for the first time since 2019. This goal made Lookman the fourth Nigerian to score three or more goals in the knockout rounds of a single AFCON edition, joining the likes of Odion Ighalo in 2019, Austin Okocha in 2004, and Rashidi Yekini in 1994.

The victory also made Nigeria the country with the highest appearance in the semifinal of the competition beating Egypt in the process. The Eagles and Pharaohs were tied on 15 each but Friday’s victory has pushed the Eagles one place above their North African counterparts. This is also the first time Nigeria have won four consecutive matches at a single AFCON edition without con- ceding a goal.

After passing a late fitness test, Stanley Nwabali returned as Nigeria’s goalkeeper, and coach Jose Peseiro maintained the starting lineup from the Round of 16 victory over Cameroon. Although Nigeria dominated possession early on, Angola had the first notable chance as Fredy’s attempt from a corner was expertly blocked by goalkeeper Nwabali. Victor Osimhen aimed for his first goal since matchday one, but his header was easily claimed by Angola’s goalkeeper.

In the 40th minute, Nigeria broke the deadlock as Lookman capitalized on Moses Simon’s setup, finding the net from seven yards out. Just before halftime, Ni- geria had an opportunity to double their lead, but Sanusi failed to connect with Osimhen from a well-placed position. In the second half, despite maintaining dominance, the Super Eagles missed chances through Sanusi and Iwobi. Around the hour mark, Bassey’s header narrowly missed the target after a slight mixup with Osimhen, and Angola had a prime chance to level the score.

Zini beat the offside trap, but his shot struck the post, with Troost-Ekong clearing to safety, providing Nigeria with a sigh of relief. Simon was pick as Man-of-the-Match.