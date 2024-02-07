AFCON 2023: Lagos Sets Up Mega Viewing Centre Ahead Of S’Africa Clash

In anticipation of the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash against South Africa on Wednesday, the Lagos State Government has established a massive watching centre at Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan.

Gbenga Omotoso, the Commissioner of Information and Strategy disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, saying it was crucial for the supporters to watch the game because Lagos is home to the majority of the team’s fan base.

According to him, one of the 25 locations the state government established around the state to encourage citizens to watch the greatest African football showcase since it began on January 13 in Cote d’Ivoire is the Onikan watching centre.

He said, “Lagos, being the sports capital and the base of the largest supporters of the Super Eagles, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, deemed it fit to provide an opportunity for all fans to watch the match.

“Mr Governor expressed the hope that the national team will triumph in the match because the team has so far shown the capacity and technical know-how to win.” The Eagles have won the last three encounters in the tournament, and this matchup with the Bafana Bafana takes place at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake. The Kick-off time for the match against Bafana Bafana of South Africa is 6 pm.