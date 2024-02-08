New Telegraph

February 8, 2024
AFCON 2023: Kalu Elated Over Super Eagles Win

Former Governor of Abia State and Pillar of Sports in Africa, Dr. Orji Kalu has applauded the Super Eagles for their victory over South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in last night’s semi-final of the African Nations Cup in Cote d’Ivoire.

Describing the victory of Nigeria’s team as a positive development, Kalu commended the Super Eagles team for making Nigeria proud.

In a statement yesterday, the former governor urged the Super Eagles to remain committed and determined in their efforts to win the competition. He said: “The Super Eagles performed excellently in their outing against Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

“I am optimistic that the Super Eagles will sustain their feat in clinching the trophy. “Let us all continue to support Nigeria’s national team as they work tirelessly in a bid to come out victorious at the end of the football competition.”

