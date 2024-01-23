AFCON 2023: Ivory Coast Coach Reveals Why Team Lost To Equatorial Guinea

The head coach of Ivory Coast, Jean-Louis Gasset, has explained why his team’s 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Equatorial Guinea in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match on Monday night.

Gasset claimed that Ivory Coast was ineffective in front of goal against Equatorial Guinea, calling the game’s result “a nightmare.”

He claimed that Equatorial Guinea truly taught his team a valuable lesson.

He said: “It is a nightmare, we had prepared well for this match and we got into this match well by going after them and setting the pace.

“We had possession and opportunities, but we couldn’t score. On the other hand, the slightest mini-chance for our opponents turned into a goal.

“In football, you have to be efficient. Equatorial Guinea gave us a lesson in realism. Do I still believe we can qualify? Obviously.

“We won one match out of three, we have people who are behind us. But when you wait for the results of others, that is not a good sign.”

If Gambia is defeated by Cameroon on Tuesday, Ivory Coast, one of the top four third-placed teams, will still qualify for the Round of 16.