AFCON 2023: Ivorian Govt Shuts Schools, Markets, Banks Ahead Of Nigeria Match

In anticipation of the national team’s match versus Nigeria on Thursday, January 18, the Cote d’Ivoire government ordered the closure of banks, stores, and schools.

By doing this, the Elephants will have a lot of support when they play the Super Eagles.

New Telegraph gathered the anxiety in Abidjan is already rising before the match.

READ ALSO:

It is anticipated that the Alassanne Quattara Stadium, the site of the game, will be packed to capacity.

In Nigeria, the meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. local time (6 p.m.).

In their opening encounter, the Super Eagles held Equatorial Guinea to a 1-1 draw.

The hosts defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0 to open their campaign on a positive note.