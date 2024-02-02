AFCON 2023: I’ve Taken Too Much Vaccine Against Criticism – Peseiro

Coach Jose Peseiro of the Super Eagles has said that he is unaffected by the criticism he receives from football supporters in Nigeria.

Ever since taking over as coach of the Super Eagles two years ago, Peseiro has not inspired much confidence; during his tenure, the squad struggled to overcome opponents who appeared to be simple targets.

Nonetheless, the group has shown growth at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) taking home three victories and giving up just one goal.

Even still, the squad has not won over many admirers, and if the Super Eagles lose to Angola on Friday in the quarterfinals, things can get worse.

Peseiro, nevertheless, maintains that he is unfazed by the ongoing criticism from supporters.

“If it was 20 years ago, it’s possible that fans’ influence would affect me. But at this moment of my career, 63 years old, I’ve taken too much vaccine for good.

“But it is both ways- whether the comments are bad or good- the key point is to keep the balance. No coach deserves everybody to speak well about him like a god or a Superman,” Peseiro said.

Peseiro has led Nigeria into the AFCON quarterfinals, and because they are playing the underdog Angola team, he has a decent chance of making it to the semifinals.

Nigeria is currently the AFCON favourite, and victory would silence the majority of Peseiro’s detractors.