AFCON 2023: It will be interesting against South Africa –Nwabali

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has said it will be interesting facing South Africa in the semifinal game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire. Nwabali, who plays his club football in South Africa, and who was thrown into the forefront as number one at this competition despite only one previous cap, said he would have a sweet day stopping all efforts by the Bafana Bafana and then seeing them shunted to the third-place match.

“I know them and they know me. It will be an interesting evening in Bouake,” he said. With their defence having been breached only once after five matches in this tournament, and considering their vast superiority in the record of previous encounters, Nigeria’s Super Eagles have the favourite tag going into tomorrow’s Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against South Africa in Bouake. Wednesday’s game will be the 15th clash between both countries at full international level. Nigeria have won seven of the previous 14 matches, with five of those matches drawn and two won by South Africa. Apart from having to deal with the incredible energy, effervescence and pace of Africa Player of the Year Victor Osimhen, another major problem that the Bafana Bafana will be up against early, in-game and at the latter stages is the intractability of wing-terrors Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon.

Lookman, with three goals in the tournament so far (all coming in the knockout rounds), plus assisting Osimhen to score the equaliser against Equatorial Guinea, and Simon (with two assists) can be fleeting and entirely unpredictable for any defence, with both switching wings at will. A stingy rearguard, marshalled by on-field captain William Ekong, has been able to provide all the answers to a number of tricky questions by the opposition in their last four matches, and looks as solid as the Berlin Wall at the height of its glory.