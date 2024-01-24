AFCON 2023: I Pick Best Formation, Peseiro Defends Tactics

Jose Peseiro, the head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Wednesday said he believes he chose suitable tactics for the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Peseiro has been under fire from some commentators and supporters for using a 3-4-3 system in Nigeria’s last two matches against Guinea-Bissau and Cote d’Ivoire.

The Super Eagles’ flair has been hampered by their configuration, which many felt was overly defensive.

Only two of the three goals the West Africans have scored in the competition have come from open play.

Peseiro, though, has defended his strategy, saying that, for the time being at least, it is the best way his team can play.

“I have the obligation to do what is right for my team, pick the best formation and how best we can win games.

“The most important thing is for my players to believe in our strategy. They believe in what we are doing and have done well so far.

“If you remember at the last AFCON, Senegal didn’t score too many goals in the group stage.

“We are not scoring too many goals but we are winning. I prefer to continue like this and reach the final,”he said.