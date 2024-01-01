AFCON 2023: How I Selected 25-Man Super Eagles Squad – Peseiro

The reason behind Super Eagles Head Coach, Jose Peseiro’s selection of 25 players for the forthcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has been made public.

Despite having the option to select 27 players for the competition, the Portuguese decided to name 25 players for the biannual tournament.

According to Peseiro, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) assisted him in making the decision.

The former strategist for Venezuela and Saudi Arabia went on to say that he will find it easier to manage 25 players.

“The number is from the Nigeria Football Federation. NFF decided to take 25 players. I agree, twenty-five players are enough to manage. Since the first moment, NFF decided to take 25 players.

“We did a big list of 41 players and these chosen players worked with us until now. The performance in the selection because some players show good performance in the clubs but didn’t show in our national team.

“It can happen the same in the opposite, some players play very well in the national team, they didn’t play well in the clubs – it’s a different atmosphere, different context.

“The third one is the current form if they are playing well if they show the good conditions for their clubs for us. I try to bring four fullbacks, five central defenders, five midfielders, four wingers and four strikers.

“Some players give more deep moments, some players give more support, some players give more connection. We tried to coordinate these characteristics and these solutions for our system, for our game.”

Tuesday is the Super Eagles’ first practice of the competition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The West Africans are drawn in Group A with hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

On Sunday, January 14, the three-time African champions will play Equatorial Guinea in their inaugural match at the Alssanne Quattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan.