AFCON 2023: Host Cote D’Ivoire Fight back to Beat Mali

Cote d’Ivoire’s fairytale continues as they came back from behind to beat Mali 2-1 on Saturday and reach the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

Nene Dorgeles opened the scoring for Mali in the 71st minute but Simon Adingra scored the equalizer in the 90th minute and Oumar Diakite scored the winner in the 120th minute.

Cote d’Ivoire finished the game with only nine men on the pitch as Odilon Kossounou was sent off in the 41st minute and Oumar Diakite was also shown the red in the 121st minute. Cote d’Ivoire will face DR Congo in the semi-finals on Wednesday.