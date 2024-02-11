AFCON 2023: Great Mentality, S’Africa Coach Reacts To Third-Place Finish

Hugo Broos, the coach of Bafana Bafana of South Africa has reacted to his team’s victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) third-place match on Saturday.

After the game concluded in a 0-0 draw, Broos watched as Bafana Bafana overcame Congo 6-5 via penalty shootout.

Speaking to reporters following their victory in Abidjan, Broos praised his teammates’ excellent mentality.

He said, “I said after the Nigeria match that I was proud of this team, and I think today people can see why I say I am proud of this team.

“We were not fresh but when you see the mentality in that group, it is impressive.

“The boys did very well. They showed great mentality.”