AFCON 2023: Ghana Sack Head Coach After Early Exit

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the sacking of head coach, Chris Houghton following their early exit from the ongoing 2023 the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

New Telegraph reports that the technical team was also dissolved on Tuesday, January 23 after Ghana’s exit in the tournament.

Recall that the 65 year-old was appointed as coach of the national team in February 2023.

This was contained in a statement released by the Ghana football Association, saying: “The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior national team with immediate effect.

“The Executive Council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.

“The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars.”

Following Ghana’s defeat to the tiny Comoros Islands in a World Cup qualifier in November, the 65-year-old former manager of Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United, who won four of his 13 games in charge, faced pressure heading into the Cup of Nations finals.