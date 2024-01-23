AFCON 2023: Ghana 2-2 Mozambique

Ghana missed out on a spot in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinals after conceding twice in stoppage time to draw 2-2 with Mozambique.

Jordan Ayew scored two penalties that appeared to put Ghana through, but Geny Catamo scored a stunning late goal to equalise the game before Reinildo Mandava did the same.

Despite giving up in a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Cape Verde, Egypt’s two lost points saw them surpass Ghana for second place in Group B. Chris Hughton’s team is unlikely to finish among the top three teams.

Antoine Semenyo went close for Ghana just seconds into the game, unleashing a powerful strike from the edge of the box, but goalkeeper Ivane Carminio managed to tip the ball over the bar.

Ghana were awarded a penalty when Joseph Paintsil twisted his way into the box and was fouled by Nanani and Jordan Ayew coolly rolled the resulting spot-kick into the bottom right corner to open the scoring after 15 minutes.

The Black Stars were dealt a blow when Majeed Ashimeru was taken off on a stretcher and Mozambique continued to threaten straight after the break as Richard Ofori punched a dangerous cross away before Lau King headed wide.

They had a flurry of opportunities as Bruno Langa forced Ofori into a save and another chance went begging when the Ghana keeper palmed a corner into the path of Nene, who headed well wide of a post.

After making a rare incursion into the opposition zone, Mandava touched the ball, earning Ghana another penalty. In the 70th minute, Jordan Ayew scored again to double his team’s lead.

A minute into stoppage time, Mozambique equalised when they were awarded a penalty following a handball by Andre Ayew, and Catamo scored into the bottom corner.

Four minutes into extra time, Mandava completed their stunning comeback by nodding the ball home from a corner, thus eliminating Ghana’s chances of moving on to the next round.