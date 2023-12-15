AFCON 2023: Five New Players In Peseiro’s Super Eagles Provisional Squad

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has submitted a 33-man provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire with five new names according to reports. Among the notable new faces are Montpellier forward, Jerome Akor, and Chippa United goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali.

The provisional squad, submitted to the Confederation of African Football, (CAF) is expected to be trimmed down to a maximum of 27 players before the official announcement. Sources have revealed additional inclusions, such as Antwerp midfielder Alhassan Yusuf, Ajax’s Chuba Akpom, and a player from top Tunisian club, Esperance, Onuche Ogbelu. Preparations for AFCON 2023 will commence on January 2, 2024, with the Super Eagles camping in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The invited players are slated to start arriving at the camp on January 1. Before the competition, the team, led by Jose Peseiro, will participate in a three-nation tournament in the UAE, featuring the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burkina Faso. The final squad, comprising 23 players, must be submitted to CAF by January 7. The Super Eagles have been drawn into Group A alongside hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea- Bissau.

The AFCON tournament is set to take place in the West Africa Country from January 13 to February 11, 2024. With fresh talent included in the pro- visional squad, expectations are high for Nigeria’s national team as they aim to compete for the prestigious AFCON title, the fourth after winning in 1980, 1994 and 2013. The tournament will showcase the prowess of established stars and the potential of emerging talents, adding excitement for football enthusiasts anticipating the Super Eagles’ campaign.