AFCON 2023 Final: We No Dey Gree for Anybody, Eagles Declare War on Hosts

Ekong Omeruo, Others Vow to Shoot Down Elephants

As the stage is set for the highly anticipated 2023 African Cup of Nations final clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the host nation, Cote d’Ivoire, key players from the Nigerian squad have declared their unwavering confidence and determination to secure victory for their country. The Eagles punched their ticket to the final in a thrilling contest against two-time champions South Africa. The semi-final lived up to expectations as it went to the distance with the Super Eagles winning on penalties 4-2.

Tournament hosts Cote d’Ivoire did not need the luxury of a penalty shoot- out to book their spot in the final, as the Elephants edged over DR Congo with a 1-0 win. The two teams had earlier clashed in the tournament, a tie that saw Nigerian skipper William Troost-Ekong dispatching a penalty to hand the Super Eagles a 1-0 victory. The win for Nigeria proved to be a significant statement and became the root of a temporary downfall for the Elephants. This defeat was the first for the hosts and it became worse as they struggled in their last group game against Equatorial Guinea, suffering an embarrassing 4-0 defeat.

The former two-time champions were on the brink of elimination of a home tournament. However, other results went their way which kept the hosts still in the competition. Cote d’Ivoire appeared to have re-discovered their mojo dispatching op- ponents including the defending champions Senegal on their way to this final. Eagles are not daunted by the rejuvenation of the hosts and according to defender Bright Osayi-Samuel the Eagles are focussed on the main goal. “We have immense respect for Cote d’Ivoire, but fear is not in our vocabulary. We believe in our abilities and our unity as a team. Playing in the final comes with a lot of pressure but we have been able to deal with pressure, we have shown that in this tournament.

“I am going through intense emotion right now, it is the first final for me, this is my first AFCON and to be in the final is an amazing experience, the defender told our correspondent. But we are not there yet, we still have one match to play to achieve our aim and now we have to take a lot of joy that we have here into the next match. For on-field captain Williams Troost-Ekong the journey to the final was tedious as underlined by the challenge they faced aginst South Africa but they are now on the cups of success with a determination to reach their goal. “It is hard for us to get to be where we are today but believed we could get to the final and win the tournament.

South Africa was fantastic but we kept our heads and were able to win,” he said. “We will go back and analyse them and come up with the best way to play against them. We beat them earlier in the tournament and now we are meeting with them again in the final, it is going to be a different ball game be- cause they have improved a lot, and everything looks like they have the ad- vantage but we have a job to do and as we have done in this tournament we are giving our 100 percent and win it. We have dreamt about this and it is time to realise our objective Semi Ajayi is another player who has had a fantastic tournament and he expects his team to sustain the momentum to have garnered and get the job done on Sunday.

“We don’t think too much about our opponents, we just go out there, study them and make the plan and execute it on the pitch. We played against them in the group stage but the situation is different now because this is the final. We have our objective, they have theirs but we are going to do our best to make it work for all Nigerians in the final. “We understand the challenge that Cote d’Ivoire poses, but we are not daunted by it. Our objective is crystal clear: to bring the AFCON trophy home to Nigeria,” he said. Kenneth Omeruo, the experienced centre-back emphasized the importance of mental fortitude, saying that players have demonstrated their strong mentality in the course of the tournament and might need to dig deep again.

“We are entering this final with a mindset of champions. We are ready to face any obstacle and emerge victorious for our nation. We had a meeting and told ourselves the truth that this is the time to finish the job we had started. It is not yet time for celebration and we are getting back to work immediately,” said the defender who was part of the squad that won the tournament in 2013.