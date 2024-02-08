AFCON 2023: FG Urges S’Eagles To Bring The Trophy Home

The Federal Government through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris on Thursday lauded the Super Eagles squad for their decisive win over South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the African Nations Cup (AFCON) semifinals.

The Minister who said he is confident in the Super Eagles victory reiterated the support of the country and the government for them in a statement issued in Abuja by his Special Assistant, Rabiu Ibrahim.

He said, “The entire nation rallies behind the Super Eagles as they prepare to make history and write their names in gold in African and global football.

READ ALSO:

“You carry the hopes and aspirations of the entire nation on your shoulders. Nigerians will continue to support and cheer the Super Eagles as they strive for greatness in the final match,” he said.

The Minister called the Super Eagles’ performance in the semifinals the “stuff of legends,” praising them for their incredible talent, tenacity, and collaboration throughout the game, which embodied the genuine spirit of Nigerian football.

He claims that because of their unwavering will to succeed, the Super Eagles are just a few seconds away from bringing home the cherished trophy for Nigeria.