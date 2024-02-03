AFCON 2023: FG, Obaseki Salute Victorious Eagles

The Federal Government on Fri- day said the victory of Nigeria’s Super Eagles over their Angolan counterparts in the quarter final match of the ongoing African Nations Cup competition, has gladdened the hearts of Nigerians across the world. Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a statement by his special assistant Rabiu Ibrahim, stated that with the Super Eagles 1-0 victory which qualifies Nigeria for the semifinals of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, the road to claiming Nigeria’s fourth AFCON trophy is in sight.

Idris who described the Eagles performance as “gladiatorial”, commended the team’s fighting spirit. “With a performance like today’s, Nigerians look forward to more outstanding victories in the Super Eagles next matches leading to a befitting victory in the AFCON finals,” he added. He called on Nigerians to continue in their support for the Super Eagles. Also, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the feat achieved in Abidjan In a statement, Obaseki hailed the superlative performance of the Super Eagles, expressing confidence in the team to bring home the trophy.

The governor said: “I heartily congratulate our dear Super Eagles for their superlative and impressive performance against Angola in the quarterfinal stage of the 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), leading to the 1-0 win over the Palancas Negras to secure the semi-final ticket for the tournament. “The Super Eagles of Nigeria have continued to shine, improving at every game with their show of skills, strength, teamwork, and resilience.

The victory is well deserved and commendable and we celebrate your exploits and accomplishments.” Obaseki added, “We are confident that you will maintain your winning streak throughout the competition and bring home the trophy. Go for gold, champs. Congratulations.”