AFCON 2023: FG Cautions Nigerians In S’Africa Ahead Semi-Final Clash

The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa has issued a warning to Nigerians living in the country to avoid engaging in provocative activities before, during, and after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between the Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Wednesday, February 7, the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and the Super Eagles of Nigeria will clash at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake in the 2023 AFCON semi-finals at 6: pm Nigerian time.

It would be recalled that the two countries have been prone to engaging in online barter, especially after the Xenophobic attacks against Nigerians living in South Africa.

Also, the 2023 AFCON semi-final clash between the two countries has already started heating the tension both online and offline.

Hence, the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa said in a statement titled, ‘Advisory on safe conduct for Nigerians in South Africa before, during and after 2024 AFCON match between Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana,’ that Nigerians should be mindful of where they watch the game.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Nigeria High Commission Pretoria has been drawn to potentially inflammatory online comments made by a section of South African citizens against Nigerians living in the host country, largely influenced by the upcoming 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between the Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana on Wednesday 7th February 2024.

“Most of the comments consist of veiled threats against “Nigerians cooking jollof rice” before the match, and “showing pepper to Nigerians if the Bafana Bafana lose to the Super Eagles”, among others.

“In this regard, the High Commission hereby advises the Nigerian community to be watchful of their utterances, be mindful of where they choose to watch the match, especially in public places, and refrain from engaging in loud, riotous, or provocative celebrations should the Super Eagles win the match.

“Additionally, Nigerians should maintain the good conduct they are known for, and be law-abiding before, during, and after the match. Should any provocations arise, they should not be reciprocate