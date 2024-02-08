AFCON 2023: Father Of Two Dies In Ogun During Nigeria, S’African Match

A 43-years-old man, Mikail Osundiji has reportedly died while watching the semi-final football match between Nigeria and the Republic of South Africa in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Osundiji, it was gathered went into shock and died on Wednesday evening while watching the match at a public football viewing centre in the Olomoore area of Abeokuta.

The father of two reportedly died when the central referee nullified Nigeria’s second goal against South Africa, scored by Victor Osimhen.

Our correspondent further gathered that the deceased did not show any sign of sickness prior to his death.

An elder sister to the deceased, Mrs. Adetunji Nofisat, who spoke with our correspondent explained that Osundiji suddenly breathed out heavily after the cancellation of Nigeria’s second goal, lowered his head, and consequently fell to the ground at the football viewing center.

“That was when other people at the football viewing center rushed to him and took him to one of the private hospitals in Olomoore before the doctor on duty pronounced him dead”, the deceased’s sister said.

Nofisat however, disclosed that the remains of the deceased had been buried on Thursday afternoon according to the Islamic rites.

“We cannot take his corpse to his hometown, Okuku in Osun State because he still has a father, mother, and two children who are 12 and seven years of age”, she said.

Lamenting the death of his younger brother, Nofisat appealed to the state governor, Dapo Abiodun to come to the assistance of the family, particularly through scholarships so as to enable the children left behind to complete their education, up to the university level.