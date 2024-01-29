New Telegraph

January 29, 2024
AFCON 2023: Fans Rush To Get Super Eagles’ Quarterfinal Tickets

Tickets for Super Eagles of Nigeria’s matchdays at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are in high demand.

Last Saturday, the Super Eagles defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 in front of 22,000 spectators.

However, a sizable portion of the fan base was unable to secure tickets for the historic match.

But, for the next match, fans are already looking for tickets for the Super Eagles’ quarterfinal matchup with the Angolan Black Antelopes.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium will host the game on Friday in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivore

Nigerians are heavily represented in Cote d’Ivoire, and the people have been supportive of the Super Eagles.

