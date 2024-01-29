AFCON 2023: Fans Rush To Get Super Eagles’ Quarterfinal Tickets

Tickets for Super Eagles of Nigeria’s matchdays at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are in high demand.
Last Saturday, the Super Eagles defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 in front of 22,000 spectators.
However, a sizable portion of the fan base was unable to secure tickets for the historic match.
READ ALSO:
- AFCON 2023: Obaseki Celebrates Super Eagles Victory Against Cameroon
- AFCON 2023: Osimhen Gives Kudos To Five Super Eagles Players
- AFCON 2023: Tinubu, Abbas’ Reign Will Bring Nigerians More Prosperity – Agbese
But, for the next match, fans are already looking for tickets for the Super Eagles’ quarterfinal matchup with the Angolan Black Antelopes.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium will host the game on Friday in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivore
Nigerians are heavily represented in Cote d’Ivoire, and the people have been supportive of the Super Eagles.
Tags: AFCON