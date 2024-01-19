AFCON 2023: Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea-Bissau

Emilio Nsue scored a hat-trick as Equatorial Guinea matched to a 4-2 Africa Cup of Nations win over Guinea-Bissau.

Nsue, 34 and captain of his side got the first hat-trick at an AFCON since 2008.

The Elephants now have four points from their first two matches in Group A following Sunday’s surprise 1-1 draw with Nigeria.

The opening goal arrived in the 21st minute following a poor clearance by Guinea-Bissau goalkeeper Ouparine Djoco.

Pablo Ganet lifted the ball over the back-line into the path of Nsue, who charged through on goal and slotted his finish past Djoco.

Guinea-Bissau, beaten by hosts Ivory Coast in their opening match, equalised after 37 minutes when Mauro Rodrigues sent a low cross into the box and defender Esteban turned the ball into his own net.

Moments later Guinea-Bissau were awarded a penalty after Saul Coco appeared to bring down Franculino Dju in the area, but the decision was overturned by VAR.

Instead another mistake at the start of the second half gifted Equatorial Guinea the lead again.

Sori Mane failed to deal with a long ball and Josete Miranda was able to race clear and fire home.

That advantage was extended in the 51st minute when Djoco missed Basilio Ndong’s cross and Nsue finished at the far post.

Nsue, who played more than 100 games in the Championship between 2014 and 2018, completed his treble on the hour after rounding Djoco.

The goal was initially ruled out by an offside flag, but after an anxious wait was eventually given by VAR.

Nsue therefore became the first player to achieve the feat since Morocco’s Soufiane Alloudi 16 years ago and joined an illustrious list of AFCON hat-trick heroes including Samuel Eto’o, Hossam Hassan and Benni McCarthy.

Ze Turbo pulled another back for Guinea-Bissau on the stroke of full-time but it was too late and a mere consolation as the match 4-2.