AFCON 2023: Elephants trample over Eagles in final

Nigeria’s quest to land a fourth African Cup of Nations fell flat last night after the hosts, the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire got the better of the Super Eagles 2-1 in the final played in Abidjan. The Super Eagles got off to a dream start when captain, William Troost-Ekong silenced the jam-packed stadium powering home a header in 38th minute from a corner kick.

However, the home team, desperate to avenge their Group A defeat last month, drew level through Frank Kessié on 62 minutes before the Elephants’ Germanbased super star, Sebastien Haller broke Nigeria’s hearts nine minutes to full time courtesy of a deft flick which beat Stanley Nwabali. Try as the Eagles might they were unable to get an equaliser as the Elephants stood strong.

Incidentally, in winning their third African crown, the Elephants buried the anguish of the group performances where they were very lucky to have even progress squeezing through as one of the best third placed finishers. However, on the balance of play the Elephants deserved to win having more than 60% and 18 shots with eight on target while Nigeria had only five shots with one on target.

RESULT

Nigeria 1 – 2 Cote d’Ivoire