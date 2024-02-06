AFCON 2023: Egypt’s Omar To Officiate S’Africa Vs Nigeria Clash

South Africa vs. Nigeria Wednesday’s clash in the 2023 Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) semi-final will be officiated by Egyptian Premier League referee, Amin Omar.

Defying expectations, South Africa defeated Morocco in their first test in the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup.

Later, they defeated Cape Verde in a thrilling penalty shootout, thanks to Ronwen Williams’ heroics, which sent his team to the round of four.

Conversely, Nigeria’s Eagles defeated Cameroon and Angola, the 2017 AFCON champions, handily on their way to the semi-finals.

The CAF announced that Amin Omar will be in charge of the much-awaited match between South Africa and Nigeria.

Omar had overseen both DR Congo’s goalless draw with Tanzania and the opening game of the tournament, in which the hosts, Ivory Coast, defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0.