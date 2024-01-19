AFCON 2023: Egypt 2-2 Ghana

Mohamed Salah limped off in Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) draw against Ghana with an apparent hamstring injury.

Both Liverpool and Egypt face an anxious wait after the influential forward went down off the ball and received treatment before being replaced at the end of the first half.

Salah, 31, who is key to the Pharaohs’ hopes of a first AFCON title since 2010, was seen holding the back of his left thigh but walked off the pitch without any assistance.

But manager Rui Vitoria was quick to allay fears about their talisman after the game.

He said: “I hope it’s not a big problem but it was a problem in the first half. It was difficult timing for us because, in the second half, we could only make two substitutions.

“But now, I don’t know. It’s early to see something, I think it’s not dangerous but let’s see if Salah recovers.”

It went from bad to worse for Egypt as they conceded within a minute of Salah leaving the pitch after a stunner from West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus.

Omar Marmoush levelled the game but the Ghanaian bagged his brace with another quick response.

However, Egypt battled on as Mostafa Mohamed’s strike made sure the game ended 2-2.

Both nations required a win after failing to win their opening games in Group B so the draw does little for either side’s knockout stage hopes.