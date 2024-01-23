AFCON 2023: Egypt 2-2 Cape Verde

With the two countries winning out of two in the 2023 African American Cup of Nations (AFCON), Cape Verde had already secured top spot in the group, and Egypt was hoping they wouldn’t play with the same intensity.

Omar Marmoush and Mohamed were denied by Cape Verdean goalkeeper Vozinha, and Zizo’s shot went just wide.

But in first-half stoppage time and with Cape Verde’s first real opportunity, the tournament’s surprise package took the lead.

Ryan Mendes headed the ball into the path of Tavares, who turned sharply before crashing his shot low into the net.

Trezeguet should have equalised moments after coming on as a half-time substitute but he blazed his shot over the crossbar.

But the Trabzonspor midfielder made his mark three minutes later when he played a brilliant one-two with Ahmed Hegazy before lashing an angled shot past Vozinha.

Trezeguet almost immediately put Egypt ahead but drilled his shot across Vozinha and wide.

After Trezeguet crossed the ball, Mohamed had a fantastic opportunity, but he agonisingly hoisted his shot over the bar.

However, Mohamed followed a ball over the top and hoisted it over Vozinha two minutes into stoppage time.

A dramatic victory seemed to have been secured but there was still time for Teixeira to fire an equaliser in the ninth minute of added time, although somehow Egypt could still celebrate qualification in the most nail-biting circumstances.