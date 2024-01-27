AFCON 2023: Eagles Out to Right a 40-Year Cameroon ‘Wrong’

This evening, for millions of foot- ball-loving Nigerians, their attention will be focused on an entertainment taking place roughly 2,222 kilometres away in Cote d’Ivoire, rather than the farther 5,256 kilometres in England, where the Premier League traditionally captivates them every week. This is simply because the jingoism in them will come to the fore, and rather than following Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and the like, fans will opt to monitor the fortunes of the Super Eagles, as they tackle their age-long foes, Cameroon, in the last 16 of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023). The ‘Beautiful Game’, as the sport was dubbed by a former FIFA President, Sepp Blatter, is the one thing that unites the ‘Giant of Africa,’ ensuring that for the duration of the game ethnic tensions disappear and both the mighty and not-too-mighty all sit glued to their television sets watching our boys in green in action.

The significance of this evening’s en- counter, which incidentally kicks off at 9 pm, cannot be underestimated. Both countries share eight Africa Cup of Nations titles between them, with the Super Eagles champions of Africa in 1980, 1994 and 2013, while the Indomitable Lions triumphed in 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2017. Incidentally, Nigeria would have had three more titles but for their next-door neighbours who denied them the honour. Paradoxically, the first of the Lions’ triumphs took place right inside the same Stade Félix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan some 40 years ago. I can still vividly remember how my joy knew no bounds when we took the lead courtesy of a 10th-minute strike by the late midfield maestro, Mudashiru Babatunde Lawal. However, the better experience of the Cameroon players came to the fore and the Lions eventually rallied to a 3-1 victory.

Four years later, at Maroc’88, the Eagles battled to the final where they again met the Indomitable Lions. Years later, we still hold Mauritanian referee, Idrissa Sarr, as our killjoy, for disallowing what we felt was a legitimate goal scored by Henry Nwosu in the first half at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablan- ca.In the second half, Emmanuel Kunde scored from the spot to win it for the Lions. We once again felt hard done in 2000, when as co-hosts, Nigeria fell behind 2-0 in the final with goals from Samuel Eto’o and Patrick Mboma, before Raphael Chukwu Ndukwe and Jay-Jay Okocha restored parity. Unfortunately, the Lions ultimately triumphed 4-3 after a penalty shootout at the National Stadium, Lagos. On February 8, 2004, it appeared to be another déjà vu at the Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet, in the Tunisian city of Monastir, when Eto’o put the Lions ahead in the 42nd minute of a quarter-final tie of AFCON, which was taking place in the North African nation.

But just three minutes later, Okocha drew the Eagles level with a stunning free-kick before a delightful through ball from Nwankwo Kanu sent John Utaka on his way to score the deciding second goal in the 73rd minute to end the Lions’ jinx, courtesy of a 2-1 win. I was physically present in the media tribune of the 22,000-capacity stadium and the joy among us (journalists) and Nigerian supporters was boundless. We instantly forgot that as journalists we were not supposed to show our emotions in such a public place, and spontaneously jumped up from our chairs and hugged each other while thanking the Almighty for finally ending our Cameroon hoodoo! Following the victory in Tunisia, the Eagles went on to meet the Lions two more times with them getting the better of their neighbours, first in a 4-0 win over them in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Uyo in 2017 that paved the way for Nigeria’s qualification for Russia 2018; and then 3-2 in the Round of 16 in Egypt in 2019. However, that was in the past. Tonight, the 33,000-seater Stade Félix Houphou- et-Boigny is once again the setting for the latest installment in the Cameroon/Nige- ria football rivalry with the Eagles hoping to put right the wrong outcome of some 40 years ago.

They might hold eight titles between them, but neither side has so far set the pulses racing at the 34th edition of ‘Africa’s World Cup,’ with the Eagles finishing second in Group A behind Equatorial Guinea on goals difference, while both of them have seven points. Although the Eagles have not been at their fluid best, however, the biggest enigma of the side is their inability to score goals – and this is despite having one of the most in-demand strikers, Victor Osimhen. The 25-year-old Napoli forward finished last season as the Serie A’s top scorer with 26 goals to guide his club to their first title in 33 years. He was also named the African Footballer of the Year at the 2023 CAF Awards, the first Nigerian to receive this honour since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999. Although he finished as top scorer in AFCON 2023 qualifying with 10 goals, he has so far only found the net once in Cote d’Ivoire and missed several other chances.

The Eagles only scored two goals in their three group games with the third being the own-goal conceded by Opa Sangante, which ensured Nigeria beating Guinea Bissau on Monday to make the Round of 16. In the game against the Wild Dogs, the Eagles had five shots with none on target. Against the Elephants, in their second group game, they had seven shots with just one of them hitting the target and eventually going in. In their 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria had 13 shots with seven of those shots on target. However, acutely aware of this problem Eagles handler, Jose Peseiro, has assured that his team will start scoring goals starting with the Lions tonight. Speaking ahead of the Cameroon game, the Portuguese tactician said: “For the next match, we’re going to score.

We need to score goals, but it’s a difficult tournament. We deserve to reach the first position because, against Equatorial Guinea, we created many chances, but we didn’t score. Equatorial Guinea did not beat us, they drew us. “Next Saturday, we will be there with the same focus, determination and commitment so that we can move to the quarter-finals.” However, standing in the way of him and his wards are the Lions, who ensured they escaped a shock first-round exit by beating The Gambia 3-2 in their final group game. Coached by their former skipper, Rigobert Song, 47, the Lions will love nothing better than to end their losing streak against their neighbours.

Tonight is a winner-takes-all encounter, so both sides know they don’t have a second chance and the need to go for broke should make for an interesting encounter. In the end, I hope that the Eagles keep our interest in AFCON alive by making it to the quarter-finals – at least – this will give us some measure of succour from the numerous challenges we are currently facing.