AFCON 2023: Eagles Land in Abidjan!

Sanwo-Olu Urges Team to WIn Tourney

Governor, Minister, NFF, Others Charge National Team

Nigeria’s three-time champions, the Super Eagles, have landed in Abidjan, the Ivorian capital, ready to compete in the 34th Af- rica Cup of Nations finals. The team, adorned in traditional Nigerian kaftan attire with matching caps, disembarked from their chartered aircraft at 11:23 a.m. Cote d’Ivoire time (12:23 p.m. Nigeria time). The vibrant arrival re- flected the colour and enthusiasm witnessed at the Send Forth ceremony hosted by the Lagos State Government on Tuesday night. Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, urged the Super Eagles to give their best to win the AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

The governor urged the Eagles to win the Continental Cup for the fourth time at the 34th edition of the AFCON to make Nigeria proud. The Super Eagles, dressed in tops with the slogan ‘Let’s do it again’, were in high spirits during the dinner, which was attended by various dignitaries, including the First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the Minister for Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, and his predecessor, Amaju Pinnick. Sanwo-Olu assured the team of his support, along with that of over 200 million Nigerians, who will derive immense pride and joy from the team’s success at the AFCON.

He implored the Ahmed Musa-led team to work together and not rely on individuals. He also tasked the Super Eagles players to aim for glory in Cote d’Ivoire and give their best to bring the trophy home. “You (Super Eagles players) are the country unifiers; there is excitement in the hearts of over 220 million Nigerians. We believe we have men who can do it for us. Believe in yourself, and don’t give up in Côte d’Ivoire. “We can’t say we want to do it again by mouth; you must give your best and work as a team. It is not an individual sport; it is a team sport. I have committed myself to being in Abidjan for the games on Sunday and supporting the team.

“I want to assure you that our best wish is to do it for our country. We pray that God will give you the strength to do it. Winning the AFCON will be the best New Year present that you can give to us. It will be the best palliative that you can give us. It will be the best of everything. We have to do it again. It has been 10 years; it is such a long time ago, but we want it back in our country again,” Sanwo-Olu charges the Eagles. Speaking earlier, Minister of Sports, Senator John Enoh, also charged the Super Eagles team to win the African Nations Cup. The minister described the reception as a demonstration of support the team has from Nigerians.