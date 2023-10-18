AFCON 2023: Eagles can become African champions again –Eguavoen

Austin Eguavoen, the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation and former captain of the Super Eagles, is confident that the current national team has what it takes to win the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to take place in Côte d’Ivoire next year. Nigeria has won the AFCON three times: in 1980, 1994, and 2013. Eguavoen played a key role in Nigeria’s victory in 1994 and coached the team to a bronze-medal finish in 2006.

However, the Super Eagles have faced significant challenges since their last win against Burkina Faso in 2013. Despite this, Nigeria has one of the strongest attacking lineups on the continent, making them one of the favorites to win the 2023 tournament. The Super Eagles are in Group A with Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea. Before the tournament, the former champions secured a 3-2 victory over Mozambique and drew 2-2 against Saudi Arabia in friendly matches held in Portugal as part of their preparations.