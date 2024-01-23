AFCON 2023: Drogba Reacts To Thrashing Of Ivory Coast

Didier Drogba, the former captain of Ivory Coast, has acknowledged that his team has a “real problem” because they are now unable to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Drogba made his remarks in response to Monday night’s 4-0 loss of Ivory Coast to Equatorial Guinea.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Equatorial Guinea humiliated the tournament hosts in the Olympic Stadium.

After the game, Drogba spoke with Ivorian broadcaster NCI, saying, “We will have to get back to work, not only asking the right questions but also making the right decisions.

“For football and only football because today a nation like Ivory Coast cannot organise such a competition and, of course, get eliminated so early on.

“But in this manner, there is a real problem.”

Ivory Coast placed third in Group A behind Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea as a result of their loss to Equatorial Guinea.

Even if Cameroon loses to Gambia on Tuesday, the two-time AFCON champions would still be guaranteed a spot in the Round of 16 as one of the top four third-placed teams.